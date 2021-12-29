Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells C$345,318.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.54, for a total transaction of C$345,318.00.

Corey B. Bieber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Corey B. Bieber sold 10,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.52, for a total transaction of C$515,200.00.

Shares of CNQ opened at C$52.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.60. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of C$28.67 and a 12-month high of C$55.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$52.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$46.81.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.91 billion. Analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.5999998 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNQ. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$53.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$59.33.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

