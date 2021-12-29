Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp Purchases 31,354 Shares

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 31,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $254,280.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hudson Executive Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 29th, Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 20,000 shares of Cantaloupe stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.99 per share, with a total value of $159,800.00.

Shares of CTLP stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.11. The stock had a trading volume of 272,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,810. The company has a market capitalization of $575.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.80 and a beta of 2.09. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.19 million. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 23.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 6.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 98.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTLP shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barrington Research began coverage on Cantaloupe in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cantaloupe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

