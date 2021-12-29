Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Trading Up 3.4%

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) shares were up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.21 and last traded at $8.21. Approximately 3,719 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 286,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTLP shares. Barrington Research started coverage on Cantaloupe in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $581.23 million, a PE ratio of -163.80 and a beta of 2.09.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.19 million. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cantaloupe news, CEO Sean E. Feeney purchased 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $48,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 23.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 6.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 98.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.