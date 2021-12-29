Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 276 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,209 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $17,393,375,000 after acquiring an additional 299,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,115,062,000 after purchasing an additional 707,629 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,909,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,772,597,000 after purchasing an additional 488,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,353,737,000 after purchasing an additional 499,029 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE CRM traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $254.71. The stock had a trading volume of 40,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,202,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $282.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.48.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Nord/LB set a $275.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Loop Capital raised their target price on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet lowered salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.49.
In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $5,442,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $289,441.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 512,334 shares of company stock worth $145,421,795. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
