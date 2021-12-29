Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 686 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,622 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Medtronic by 98.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623,881 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at about $921,134,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 26.2% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,326,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,411,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,361 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 27.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 3,039.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,872,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,587 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $104.33. 33,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,906,361. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a market cap of $140.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.62%.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,047 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,572 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.52.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.