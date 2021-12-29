Capital Analysts LLC Boosts Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APD. Wolfe Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.24.

NYSE:APD traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $304.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,823. The company has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $298.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.56%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 1,679 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

