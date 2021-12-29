Capital Analysts LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,564 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Capital Analysts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $9,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $115.14. The company had a trading volume of 91,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,101,119. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $89.79 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.40.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.