Capital Analysts LLC Has $4.47 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,514 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 69,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,626. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.89. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $62.64 and a 1-year high of $80.85.

