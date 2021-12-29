Capital Analysts LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,987 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 19,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,138 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 12,772 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 142,469 shares of company stock valued at $10,431,057 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COP traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.51. 76,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,150,368. The stock has a market cap of $96.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $38.77 and a 1-year high of $77.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.80 and a 200-day moving average of $64.68.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

