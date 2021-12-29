Capital Analysts LLC Lowers Position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 4,112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 564,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,164,000 after acquiring an additional 551,045 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 758,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,043,000 after acquiring an additional 43,530 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 258,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after buying an additional 97,343 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VRIG traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.05. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,943. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $25.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd.

