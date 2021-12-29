Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 162 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,193 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 8.5% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 66.4% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 23,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 20.0% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 6.9% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $671.98. 17,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,576. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $575.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $516.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.60, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $419.14 and a one year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.58 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.33%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. Mizuho boosted their target price on Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $654.39.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

