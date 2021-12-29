Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 5,363 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $7,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 62,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 24,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYD traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.40. 26,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,177. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $61.09 and a 52 week high of $63.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.92.

