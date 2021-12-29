CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CareCloud’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.16). CareCloud posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1,800%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CareCloud.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $38.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Shares of MTBC stock opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.84. The stock has a market cap of $78.84 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other news, Director John N. Daly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $116,685. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its position in CareCloud by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 675,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in CareCloud by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 54,700 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in CareCloud by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 287,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 62,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in CareCloud by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 127,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CareCloud by 274.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 81,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

