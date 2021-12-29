CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Shares Gap Down to $7.34

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.34, but opened at $7.12. CareMax shares last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 672 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CareMax in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on CareMax in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.67.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $104.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.99 million. Equities research analysts expect that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of CareMax by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CareMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of CareMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CareMax by 444.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in CareMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX)

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

