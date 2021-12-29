Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of CZMWY traded up $4.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.25. The stock had a trading volume of 574 shares, compared to its average volume of 657. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52 week low of $132.66 and a 52 week high of $235.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.01.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

