Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Cut to $300.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Carvana from $335.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.85.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA traded down $8.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $225.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,349. Carvana has a 12-month low of $194.70 and a 12-month high of $376.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $274.20 and a 200-day moving average of $304.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.37 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Carvana will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total transaction of $2,938,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $46,230.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,757 shares of company stock valued at $5,213,933. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Carvana by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 4.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Carvana by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 0.3% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

