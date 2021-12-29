Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Cut to Hold at TD Securities

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) was downgraded by TD Securities to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 37.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Cascades from C$19.00 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC cut shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Cascades from C$22.75 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.79.

CADNF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.93. 2,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,242. Cascades has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $14.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.95.

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

