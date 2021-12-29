Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target Lowered to C$19.50 at National Bankshares

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Cascades from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cascades to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. CIBC lowered shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Cascades from C$22.75 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cascades presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.07.

Get Cascades alerts:

CAS opened at C$13.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.93. The stock has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.63. Cascades has a 1 year low of C$12.82 and a 1 year high of C$18.48.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1,000.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Cascades will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.