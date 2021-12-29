Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target Lowered to C$19.50 at National Bankshares

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.63% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Cascades from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cascades to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. CIBC lowered shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Cascades from C$22.75 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cascades presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.07.
CAS opened at C$13.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.93. The stock has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.63. Cascades has a 1 year low of C$12.82 and a 1 year high of C$18.48.
Cascades Company Profile
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.
Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.