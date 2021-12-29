CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Receives $133.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) have earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.00.

OTGLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut CD Projekt from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on CD Projekt from 140.00 to 133.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th.

CD Projekt stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. CD Projekt has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average of $11.64.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

