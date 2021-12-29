Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Shares Gap Down to $7.73

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.73, but opened at $7.52. Centerra Gold shares last traded at $7.52, with a volume of 150 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CGAU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of -3.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.57.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $220.56 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 46.34% and a positive return on equity of 12.71%. Research analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently -12.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

About Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.