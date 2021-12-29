Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

CPYYY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Centrica from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.50.

OTCMKTS CPYYY opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average is $3.05. Centrica has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

