Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Century Communities, Inc. is a home building and construction company. Its activities comprise land acquisition, development, and entitlements; and the acquisition, development, construction, marketing, and sale of various single-family detached and attached residential home projects. The Company operates in major metropolitan markets in Colorado, Texas and Nevada. Century Communities, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.20.

Shares of NYSE:CCS traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.94. 187,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,313. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.94. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $86.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $958.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.95 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Century Communities will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Century Communities by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

