Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $91.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Century Communities, Inc. is a home building and construction company. Its activities comprise land acquisition, development, and entitlements; and the acquisition, development, construction, marketing, and sale of various single-family detached and attached residential home projects. The Company operates in major metropolitan markets in Colorado, Texas and Nevada. Century Communities, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.20.

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $80.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.37. Century Communities has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $86.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $958.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.95 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Century Communities will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 4.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Century Communities by 30.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 195.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the second quarter worth $79,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

