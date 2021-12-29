Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Insider John Renger Sells 5,873 Shares

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) insider John Renger sold 5,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $205,555.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

John Renger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, John Renger sold 4,127 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $144,445.00.

On Tuesday, December 21st, John Renger sold 7,300 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $237,250.00.

On Friday, December 17th, John Renger sold 7,122 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $231,465.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, John Renger sold 25,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $750,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, John Renger sold 55,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $2,192,300.00.

NASDAQ CERE opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 2.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.99 and its 200-day moving average is $30.17. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $46.16.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.83) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CERE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerevel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cerevel Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

