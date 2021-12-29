Cerillion (LON:CER) Shares Up 0.6%

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER)’s share price shot up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 870 ($11.70) and last traded at GBX 865 ($11.63). 10,264 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 46,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 860 ($11.56).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CER. Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Cerillion from GBX 925 ($12.43) to GBX 1,120 ($15.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Cerillion from GBX 665 ($8.94) to GBX 950 ($12.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 841.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 824.42. The stock has a market cap of £255.29 million and a P/E ratio of 39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.83, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Cerillion’s previous dividend of $2.10. This represents a yield of 0.55%. Cerillion’s payout ratio is 0.27%.

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications, finance, utilities, and transportation sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party.

