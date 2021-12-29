Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.39 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) will announce sales of $83.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Certara’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $83.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $83.60 million. Certara posted sales of $64.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Certara will report full year sales of $293.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $290.94 million to $294.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $362.23 million, with estimates ranging from $359.33 million to $364.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Certara.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.90 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Certara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT opened at $28.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.54. Certara has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $45.48. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.50.

In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $119,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $2,143,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,385,550 shares of company stock valued at $281,248,262 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Certara by 48.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 1.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Certara by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Certara by 127.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Certara by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Certara (CERT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.