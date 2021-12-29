ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHX. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in ChampionX by 158.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,712,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117,726 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in ChampionX by 45.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,762,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,666 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ChampionX by 6,481.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 513,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,184,000 after purchasing an additional 506,155 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in ChampionX in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,496,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ChampionX by 26.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,185,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,062,000 after purchasing an additional 457,417 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHX opened at $20.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.05 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). ChampionX had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $818.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.28.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $1,317,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

