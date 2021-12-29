Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Director Sells $266,215.00 in Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total transaction of $266,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Chemed stock traded up $1.36 on Wednesday, reaching $533.89. 193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,977. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $403.00 and a twelve month high of $560.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $491.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $475.98.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.57. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $538.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 7.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 307.1% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after buying an additional 16,604 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the second quarter worth $443,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 10.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Chemed by 40.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 92,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,929,000 after purchasing an additional 26,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.