Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,356 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,164.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $2,294,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $118.36. The stock had a trading volume of 162,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,534,130. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $83.89 and a twelve month high of $119.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.49. The company has a market capitalization of $228.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 103.47%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

