Chilton Capital Management LLC Acquires 26,300 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 504,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.6% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $28,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 408.2% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VNQI traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $53.66. The stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,228. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.46 and its 200 day moving average is $57.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $52.39 and a 52 week high of $60.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $2.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $11.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.58%.

