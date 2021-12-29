Chilton Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,219 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,799,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,557,082,000 after buying an additional 1,761,928 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,752,497,000 after acquiring an additional 38,319,182 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,536,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,790,026,000 after acquiring an additional 497,399 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,783,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,409,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,160,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $44.71. The stock had a trading volume of 230,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,732,230. The stock has a market cap of $365.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.57 and a 1 year high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.70.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. UBS Group started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.99.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

