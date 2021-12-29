Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $45.26 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 769,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 2.5% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $45,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $44,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $66,000. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.66.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.19. 85,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,121,732. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $259.05 billion, a PE ratio of -44.38, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.