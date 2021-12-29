Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 345 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for approximately 1.2% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $21,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,467,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 321.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 43,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,768,000 after acquiring an additional 33,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $6.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $703.63. 949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $655.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $616.01. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $698.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,458 shares of company stock worth $19,105,646. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $645.27.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

