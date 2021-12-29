Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution. The company focuses on the whole life cycle of facility planning, investment, design, construction and operation of ecosystem infrastructure in the IT industry. It operates principally in China, India and Southeast Asia markets. Chindata Group Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Chindata Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.30 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chindata Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.84.

Shares of Chindata Group stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,889,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,491. Chindata Group has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $27.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.18 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Chindata Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chindata Group will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CD. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,429,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,844,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,200,000 after buying an additional 3,369,618 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,575,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,298,000 after buying an additional 3,299,899 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,205,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,595,000 after buying an additional 3,124,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Chindata Group by 310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,177,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,723,000 after buying an additional 2,403,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chindata Group (CD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.