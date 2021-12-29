Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $120.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cincinnati Financial continues to grow premiums through a disciplined expansion of Cincinnati Re while the division makes a nice contribution to its overall earnings. Price increases and a higher level of insured exposures are positives. The company is focused on earning new business through appointing new agencies and believes agent-focused business model will drive long-term premium growth. Cincinnati Financial boasts solid capital position based on which it engages in returning value to shareholders. Favorable reserve release should drive growth. Consistent cash flow and sufficient cash balances continue to boost liquidity. Shares have outperformed the industry in past year. However, exposure to catastrophe loss makes earnings volatile. Escalating expenses can also put strain on margin expansion.”

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.67.

CINF stock opened at $114.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial has a fifty-two week low of $82.62 and a fifty-two week high of $127.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.68.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 43.8% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4,662.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cincinnati Financial (CINF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.