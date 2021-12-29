Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.81.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC raised Cineplex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of CGX stock opened at C$13.23 on Wednesday. Cineplex has a twelve month low of C$8.65 and a twelve month high of C$16.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$838.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.35) by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$250.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$240.20 million. Research analysts predict that Cineplex will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

