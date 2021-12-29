Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.81.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on Cineplex from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC raised Cineplex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.
Shares of CGX stock opened at C$13.23 on Wednesday. Cineplex has a twelve month low of C$8.65 and a twelve month high of C$16.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$838.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30.
Cineplex Company Profile
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
