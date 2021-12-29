Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Cintas by 10.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,708,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Cintas by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Cintas by 34,580.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total transaction of $7,871,134.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203 in the last ninety days. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas stock opened at $444.10 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $314.62 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $437.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

CTAS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $428.00.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.