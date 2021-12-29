Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Given New $490.00 Price Target at Argus

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Argus from $410.00 to $490.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Argus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CTAS. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cintas from $365.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.89.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $444.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $437.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cintas has a 1-year low of $314.62 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The company has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Cintas news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total value of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. State Street Corp grew its position in Cintas by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,024,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,537,415,000 after acquiring an additional 53,293 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cintas by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,509,000 after acquiring an additional 26,737 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Cintas by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,285,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,176,000 after acquiring an additional 237,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Cintas by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,476,000 after acquiring an additional 129,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,093,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,424,000 after acquiring an additional 121,180 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.