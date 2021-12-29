Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $457.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.90% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Cintas' shares have outperformed the industry. The company is poised to gain from strength in personal protective equipment, first aid cabinet service, uniform direct sale, and fire protection services businesses. Its shareholder-friendly policies raise its attractiveness. In second-quarter fiscal 2022, the company's earnings and sales surpassed the respective estimates by 5.34% and 0.86%. For fiscal 2022, it expects revenues of $7.63-$7.70 billion, above the previously stated $7.58-$7.67 billion. Earnings are expected to be $10.70-$10.95 per share, above $10.60-$10.90 mentioned earlier. However, high tax rates are predicted to lower earnings in the year. The persistence of woes related to high labor and energy expenses might be concerning. The stock currently looks overvalued compared with the industry.”

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.00.

Cintas stock opened at $444.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $437.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $406.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas has a 12-month low of $314.62 and a 12-month high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cintas will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total transaction of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Cintas by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,099,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cintas by 34,580.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

