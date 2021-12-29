CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT) were up 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. Approximately 706 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 287,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CINT. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on CI&T in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Bradesco Corretora began coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CI&T currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.14.

CI&T Company Profile (NYSE:CINT)

CI&T Inc is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

