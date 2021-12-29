Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) versus BroadVision (NASDAQ:BVSNQ) Head to Head Review

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) and BroadVision (NASDAQ:BVSNQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.7% of Citrix Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Citrix Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.5% of BroadVision shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Citrix Systems and BroadVision’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citrix Systems $3.24 billion 3.74 $504.45 million $2.51 38.63 BroadVision $5.05 million N/A -$7.00 million N/A N/A

Citrix Systems has higher revenue and earnings than BroadVision.

Profitability

This table compares Citrix Systems and BroadVision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citrix Systems 9.97% 155.24% 6.61% BroadVision N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Citrix Systems and BroadVision, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citrix Systems 4 3 1 0 1.63 BroadVision 0 0 0 0 N/A

Citrix Systems currently has a consensus price target of $98.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.07%.

Summary

Citrix Systems beats BroadVision on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers. The company was founded by Edward E. Iacobucci on April 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

About BroadVision

BroadVision, Inc. engages in the provision of electronic commerce business solutions. It offers products under the brand name of Clearvale, Vmoso, and BroadVision9. The company was founded by Pehong Chen in May 1993 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

