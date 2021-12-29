Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:CMTG) Declares $0.37 Annual Dividend

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:CMTG) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, December 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Saturday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.
Shares of NYSE CMTG opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $14.96 and a 1-year high of $18.59.
Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Research analysts predict that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile
Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust which is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is based in NEW YORK.
