Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Holdings Cut by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its holdings in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Clarus were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Clarus by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 322,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Clarus by 21.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarus during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,975,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarus during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 440,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after buying an additional 25,785 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CLAR opened at $27.21 on Wednesday. Clarus Co. has a 12 month low of $14.66 and a 12 month high of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.21.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $108.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.13 million. Clarus had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 17.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarus Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

CLAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Clarus from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Clarus in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.43.

In other Clarus news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $276,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

