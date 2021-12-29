Close Asset Management Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,236 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard accounts for approximately 0.7% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $13,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 413.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $66.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.76.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

