Close Asset Management Ltd Purchases 2,190 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 21,900.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,425,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,707,000 after acquiring an additional 71,472 shares during the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 9.1% during the second quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 1,497,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,836,000 after acquiring an additional 124,378 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,358,000 after acquiring an additional 44,403 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,048,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 96.1% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 818,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,757,000 after purchasing an additional 400,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Shares of Mitek Systems stock opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $23.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $772.42 million, a P/E ratio of 91.11 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.20.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mitek Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

In other news, insider Jason Gray sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $46,286.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 3,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $51,143.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,587 shares of company stock valued at $769,505 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.