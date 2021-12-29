Close Asset Management Ltd Raises Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 0.5% in the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 20.4% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 2.8% in the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 5.7% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 0.7% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $190.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $223.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.17. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.15 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reduced their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.67.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

