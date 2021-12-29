Close Asset Management Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Close Asset Management Ltd reduced its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 346.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,782,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,409 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 14.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,966,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,107,000 after buying an additional 1,342,666 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth $39,322,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 49.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,426,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,304,000 after buying an additional 473,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,319,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,369,000 after buying an additional 416,812 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $161,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,252 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,082 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 0.36. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 129.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

