Close Asset Management Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Close Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Asana were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Asana by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,460,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,756,000 after buying an additional 1,416,035 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Asana by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,711,000 after buying an additional 3,726,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,922,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,383,000 after purchasing an additional 877,385 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 2,403.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 1,032.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Asana from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

ASAN stock opened at $74.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Asana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of -48.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The company had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.63 per share, for a total transaction of $32,815,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.93 per share, with a total value of $24,982,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,253,733 shares of company stock worth $259,973,282 and have sold 112,440 shares worth $12,652,854. 54.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

