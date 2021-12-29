Close Asset Management Ltd Sells 2,150 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Close Asset Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.5% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 293.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 200,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after buying an additional 149,900 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 165.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 14,363 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.5% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.66.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $61.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $66.38. The stock has a market cap of $261.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.78 and its 200 day moving average is $60.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

