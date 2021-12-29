Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2,486.14

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,486.14 ($33.42) and traded as high as GBX 2,558 ($34.39). Coca-Cola HBC shares last traded at GBX 2,538 ($34.12), with a volume of 45,098 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCH. Barclays upped their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,800 ($37.64) to GBX 2,900 ($38.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,850 ($38.31) to GBX 2,725 ($36.63) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,185 ($42.81) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,890 ($38.85).

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £9.46 billion and a PE ratio of 20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,489.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,566.56.

In other Coca-Cola HBC news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 14,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,603 ($34.99), for a total transaction of £375,482.75 ($504,748.96). Insiders purchased 483 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,336 over the last quarter.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile (LON:CCH)

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.